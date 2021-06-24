Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 24 Jun 2021 09:30GMT

USD/JPY - 110.87

Despite the dollar's retreat from yesterday's near the 15-month peak at 111.10 to 110.67 in New York, subsequent rally in tandem with U.S. yields and intra-day break above said resistance suggests consolidation with upside bias remains for Medium Term upmove to extend to 111.40/50 before prospect of a much-needed correction due to loss of momentum.

On the downside, only below 110.48 would revive bearishness for stronger retracement of recent up move to 109.72 but 109.20 should hold.

Ahead of Friday's release of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, namely the core personal consumption expenditures price index, the U.S. will release a slew of eco. data that will cause intra-day price swings, please refer to our EI page for details n pay attention to Q1 GDP, durable goods n Q1 PCE prices etc. Following Wed's hawkish comments by Fed's Bowman n Bostic, we have more fed speak by a number of FOMC members, so USD may go up on more hawkish comments by some of them.