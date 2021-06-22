Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 22 Jun 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 110.46
Despite the dollar's fall from last Thursday's 10-week peak at 110.82 to 109.72 in Asia today, subsequent rebound in tandem with U.S. yields suggests the pullback has possibly ended and consolidation with upside bias remains for gain to 110.48, above would confirm this view and yield re-test of said resistance, however, loss of momentum may keep price below 2021 peak at 110.96 and yield retreat.
On the downside, only below 109.72 would revive bearishness for stronger retracement of a recent up move to 109.60 but 109.20 should hold.
Data to be released on Tuesday
Australia Westpac consumer survey.
U.K. PSNB, PSNCR, CBI trends orders, Italy industrial sales.
U.S. Redbook, existing home sales, Richmond Fed manufacturing, and EU consumer confidence.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls towards 1.1850 on fresh ECB reports
EUR/USD is extending losses towards 1.1850 following reports that the ECB policymakers are at odds with their new inflation strategy. Strengthening US dollar recovery gathers also adds to the pain in the spot. Powell’s Q&A session awaited.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3900 amid US dollar's rebound
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3900 amid a rebound in the US dollar alongside the yields. Brexit concerns loom while the UK’s Health Minister says the economy remains on track for reopening on July 19.
XAU/USD has room to fall towards $1766
Gold price is heading back towards the two-month lows of $1861 amid a turnaround in the risk sentiment. Gold turns south amid a pick up in the US dollar recovery, underpinned by worsening market mood.
Bitcoin takes a hit with the highest bearish sentiment
Another week of large institutional outflows has been recorded from crypto investment products. Large firms are now selling Bitcoin-related financial products, recording its sixth consecutive weekly decline.
The Fed is bringing markets back to life
Last night, the Dollar lost about 0.4%, reaching 1.1909, around which it is quietly trading on Tuesday morning. The Dollar index dropped 0.5% yesterday and has so far remained around 91.935 in anticipation of further drivers.