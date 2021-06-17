Daily market outook on major

Update Time: 17 Jun 2021 09:30GMT

USD/JPY - 110.62

Dollar's rally yesterday after Fed's hawkish hold and then break of previous June's 110.33 high to 110.71, then 110.82 in Asia today suggests early correction from March's 1-year 110.96 peak has ended at 107.49 in April, above extends uptrend from 2021 January's 102.60 trough to 111.60/70 b4 prospect of correction.

On the downside, only a daily close below 110.33 may risk stronger retracement to 109.81/85.

U.S. will later release some eco. data (please see for EI page for details) but market focus will be on intra-day move in U.S. yields as well as U.S. equities, further decline in U.S. stocks will trigger safe-haven usd buying.