Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 15 Jun 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 110.09
The greenback's rally from 109.33 in Europe on Friday to 110.15 today on rise in U.S. Treasury yields suggests pullback from June's near 2-month peak at 110.33 has ended at 109.20 last Monday and consolidation with upside bias remains for gain to 110.05/10, however, said resistance may hold on first testing and yield retreat later this week.
On the downside, only below 109.20 would revive bearishness for stronger weakness to 108.80/90 before prospect of a rebound later.
Data to be released on Tuesday
New Zealand Westpac consumer survey, food price index, GDT price index, Australia house price index, Japan tertiary industry activity.
Germany CPI, HICP, UK claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, employment change, average weekly earnings, France CPI (EU norm), CPI, Italy CPI, CPI (EU norm), EU trade balance.
Canada housing starts and U.S. New York Fed manufacturing index, PPI, core PPI, retail sales, retail sales ex-autos, redbook, industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output, business inventories, NAHB housing market index.
