Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 09 Jun 2021 09:30GMT

USD/JPY - 109.39

Despite the greenback's brief rise to a fresh 2-month peak at 110.33 on Friday, subsequent selloff to 109.20 Monday on downbeat U.S. NFP data suggests recent erratic move has made a temporary top there and consolidation with downside bias remains for a stronger retracement to 109.04, however, near term loss of momentum would keep price above support at 108.57 and yield rebound later.

On the upside, only above 110.15 would indicate aforesaid pullback has ended and brought a re-test of said resistance.

U.S. will later release some second-tier eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details.

Once again, traders will take a cue from intra-day movement in U.S. yields.