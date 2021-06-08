Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 08 Jun 2021 09:30GMT

USD/JPY - 109.50

Despite the greenback's brief rise to a fresh 2-month peak at 110.33 in Asia on Friday, the subsequent selloff in New York on downbeat U.S. NFP data suggests recent erratic move has made a temporary top there and consolidation with downside bias remains for a stronger retracement to 109.04, however, near term loss of momentum would keep price above support at 108.57 and yield rebound later.

On the upside, only above 110.15 would indicate aforesaid pullback has ended and brought re-test of said resistance.

On the data front, U.S. will release international trade balance, goods trade balance, Redbook sales, and JOLTS job openings, these data are not expected to have any impact on intra-day price swings, so traders will take a cue from movement in U.S. yields in NY session.