Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 08 Jun 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 109.50
Despite the greenback's brief rise to a fresh 2-month peak at 110.33 in Asia on Friday, the subsequent selloff in New York on downbeat U.S. NFP data suggests recent erratic move has made a temporary top there and consolidation with downside bias remains for a stronger retracement to 109.04, however, near term loss of momentum would keep price above support at 108.57 and yield rebound later.
On the upside, only above 110.15 would indicate aforesaid pullback has ended and brought re-test of said resistance.
On the data front, U.S. will release international trade balance, goods trade balance, Redbook sales, and JOLTS job openings, these data are not expected to have any impact on intra-day price swings, so traders will take a cue from movement in U.S. yields in NY session.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
