Update Time: 07 Jun 2021 09:30GMT

USD/JPY - 109.46

Despite the greenback's brief rise to a fresh 2-month peak at 110.33 in Asia on Friday, subsequent selloff in New York on downbeat U.S. NFP data suggests recent erratic upmove has made a temporary top there and consolidation with downside bias remains for stronger retracement to 109.04, however, near term loss of momentum would keep price above support at 108.57 and yield rebound later.

On the upside, only above 110.15 would indicate aforesaid pullback has ended and bring re-test of said resistance.

Data to be released later today

Swiss unemployment rate, CPI, Germany industrial orders, UK Halifax house prices, and EU Sentix index on Monday.