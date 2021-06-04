Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 04 Jun 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 110.17
The greenback's rally yesterday on the release of robust U.S. ADP data and break above May's peak at 110.20 to a near 2-month top at 110.33 today suggests erratic upmove from April's bottom at 107.49 remains in progress and further gain to 110.50/55 would be seen after consolidation, however, loss of momentum would keep price below daily resistance at 110.96.
On the downside, only below 109.53 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement to 109.30/35.
T.G.I.F., however, all eyes are on U.S. May jobs report, ave. earnings at 12:30GMT and then durable goods n factory orders at 14:00GMT.
Before that, at 11:00GMT, Fed Chair J. Powell will participate in panel before virtual Bank for International Settlements "Green Swan Conference - Coordinating Finance on Climate,".
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.21 as dollar holds gains ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, unable to recover from the blow it received from a trio of strong US figures on Thursday. All eyes are on Nonfarm Payrolls figures for May, which are set to show an increase of 664,000 jobs.
GBP/USD battles 1.41 amid virus fears, ahead of NFP
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.41, consolidating its losses. The US extends its gains triggered by upbeat US data on Thursday and of Nonfarm Payrolls. The increased spread of the Delta variant in the UK is weighing on the pound.
Gold set to decline below $1,860 as USD rebounds
Gold prices continue to slide lower against the US dollar. As of writing, XAU/USD trades at $1,861 with 0.5% losses. The greenback gathered momentum on the upbeat US economic data released on Thursday.
Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally
SHIB price shows a formation of a bottom reversal technical pattern that projects a huge potential bullish breakout. However, Shiba Inu needs to produce a decisive close above a critical resistance level to kick-start this upswing. SHIB price action since May 20 has formed two distinct valleys known as Adam and Eve.
Erratic figures set to shape USD/CAD's battle with 1.20
How low can USD/CAD go? The currency pair has already hit the lowest since May 2015, but there might be more in store.