Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 04 Jun 2021 09:30GMT

USD/JPY - 110.17

The greenback's rally yesterday on the release of robust U.S. ADP data and break above May's peak at 110.20 to a near 2-month top at 110.33 today suggests erratic upmove from April's bottom at 107.49 remains in progress and further gain to 110.50/55 would be seen after consolidation, however, loss of momentum would keep price below daily resistance at 110.96.

On the downside, only below 109.53 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement to 109.30/35.

T.G.I.F., however, all eyes are on U.S. May jobs report, ave. earnings at 12:30GMT and then durable goods n factory orders at 14:00GMT.

Before that, at 11:00GMT, Fed Chair J. Powell will participate in panel before virtual Bank for International Settlements "Green Swan Conference - Coordinating Finance on Climate,".