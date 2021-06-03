Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 03 Jun 2021 09:30GMT

USD/JPY – 109.79

As dollar has risen after pullback from yesterday's high at 109.88 to 109.53 in New York, suggesting re-test of May's 6-week high at 110.20 would be seen after consolidation, break would extend upmove from Aprils 107.49 trough to 110.50/55 before prospect of retreat.

On the downside, only below 109.30/33 risks weakness to 109.00/04, then 108.57/62 later.

On the data front, we have a slew of U.S. eco. indicators, please refer to our EI page for details n pay attention to ADP private payrolls, weekly initial jobless claims, continued jobless claims, ISM non-mfg index, we also have a number of Fed officials scheduled to speak later today.