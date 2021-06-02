Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 02 Jun 2021 09:30GMT

USD/JPY - 109.80

Despite the greenback's fall to 109.34 yesterday, intra-day strong rebound suggests the pullback from last Friday's 6-week peak at 110.20 has ended there and consolidation with upside bias remains, above 109.92 would confirm this view and yield re-test of aforesaid resistance, a break would extend erratic move from 107.49 (April) to 110.55 before the prospect of a retreat due to loss of momentum.

On the downside, only below 109.30/34 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement to 108.70/80.

U.S. will release 2nd-tier mortgage application data and later Fed's beige book, however, a have a total of 5 Fed officials scheduled to speak in the New York session which may move the greenback a bit, please refer to our Economic Indicator page for details.