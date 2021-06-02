Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 02 Jun 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 109.80
Despite the greenback's fall to 109.34 yesterday, intra-day strong rebound suggests the pullback from last Friday's 6-week peak at 110.20 has ended there and consolidation with upside bias remains, above 109.92 would confirm this view and yield re-test of aforesaid resistance, a break would extend erratic move from 107.49 (April) to 110.55 before the prospect of a retreat due to loss of momentum.
On the downside, only below 109.30/34 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement to 108.70/80.
U.S. will release 2nd-tier mortgage application data and later Fed's beige book, however, a have a total of 5 Fed officials scheduled to speak in the New York session which may move the greenback a bit, please refer to our Economic Indicator page for details.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.22 amid dollar strength
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22 as the dollar recovers upbeat US data despite dovish Fed remarks. German Retail Sales disappointed with -5.5% and the ECB's Knot said Europe's recovery seems to be going faster than expected. Additional Fed speakers are scheduled to speak later on.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.4150 as US yields hold their ground
GBP/USD is trading under 1.4150, down on the day. US yields are holding their ground after the robust US ISM Manufacturing PMI read on Tuesday. The UK passed a full day without any COVID-19 death yet fears of variants persist.
XAU/USD bears target $1887 amid health resistance levels
Gold price is consolidating just below the $1900 level, as the bears take a breather after Tuesday’s $25 decline from five-month tops of $1917.
Shiba Inu price struggles in consolidation as interest in SHIB subsides
Shiba Inu price has failed to capture investors' interest as its volume has been in decline. SHIB appears to be consolidating in a horizontal channel on the 4-hour chart.
US inflation? Only if the Fed says so, why every dollar rise could be a selling opportunity
US inflation figures point higher and would warrant a rate hike in normal times. The Federal Reserve remains (almost) perfectly unified in dismissing higher prices. The dollar has room to fall if shortages self-resolve.