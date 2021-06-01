Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 01 Jun 2021 09:30GMT

USD/JPY - 109.60

Dollar's erratic rise from April's 107.49 low to a 6-week high at 110.20 on Friday suggests decline from March's 1-year 110.96 peaks has made a temporary bottom and subsequent retreat would bring choppy sideways swings before prospecting of another rise to 110.50/55 but 110.96 should hold today.

On the downside, only below 109.30/33 risks retracement to 109.04 (Thursday's low), break, 108.71/76.

Data to be released on Tuesday

UK nationwide house price, Markit manufacturing PMI, Swiss retail sales, GDP, manufacturing PMI, Italy Markit manufacturing PMI, unemployment rate, GDP, France Markit manufacturing PMI, Germany Markit manufacturing PMI, unemployment change, unemployment rate, EU Markit manufacturing PMI, HICP, core HICP.

Canada GDP, Markit manufacturing PMI, and U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI, construction spending, ISM manufacturing PMI, Dallas Fed manufacturing business index on Tuesday.