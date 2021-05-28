Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 28 May 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 109.86
The greenback's rally yesterday in tandem with U.S. Treasury yields and break above previous May's 1-month peak at 109.78 to 109.95 today suggests erratic upmove from April's bottom at 107.49 has once again resumed and further gain to 110.25/30 would be seen after consolidation, however, the overbought condition would keep price below 110.50/60 and yield a much-needed correction early next week.
On the downside, only below 109.33 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement to 108.90/00 before prospect of a rebound.
Data to be released on Friday
Japan Tokyo CPI, unemployment rate, construction orders.
Germany import prices, France consumer spending, GDP, CPI, producer prices, Swiss KOF indicators, Italy producer prices, EU business climate, economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence.
U.S. personal income, personal spending, PCE price, trade balance, wholesale inventories, Chicago PMI, University of Michigan sentiment, Canada budget balance.
