Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 27 May 2021 09:30GMT

USD/JPY - 109.10

Despite the greenback's 1-tick break below last Wednesday's low at 108.58 on Tuesday, subsequent rally to 109.20 in Asia today signals decline from May's 1-month peak at 109.78 has made a temporary low there and consolidation with upside bias remains for gain to 109.30/33, then 109.50, however, near term loss of momentum would keep price below aforesaid top.

On the downside, only below 108.71 would indicate aforesaid recovery has ended instead and turn outlook bearish for weakness to 108.57.

We have data dump in the U.S. later today, please refer to our EI page for details.

Pay attention to release of PCE n core PCE, GDP adn weekly jobless claims, if actual readings come in stronger than street forecast, the greenback would gain further.