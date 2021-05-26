Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 26 May 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 108.84
Although the greenback's intra-day break below last Wednesday's low at 108.58 signals decline from May's 1-month peak at 109.78 has once again resumed and marginal weakness is like to be seen, near term loss of momentum would keep price above daily support at 108.35 and yield a much-needed rebound later this week.
On the downside, only a daily close below 108.35 would bring stronger retracement of upmove from 107.49 (April) to 107.90/00.
On the U.S. data front, the only data due out is MBA mortgage applications.
We also have a number Fed officials scheduled to speak in New York session (please refer to our EI page for details).
