Update Time: 25 May 2021 09:30GMT

USD/JPY - 108.74

Although the greenback's intra-day break below last Wednesday's low at 108.58 signals decline from May's 1-month peak at 109.78 has once again resumed and marginal weakness is like to be seen, near term loss of momentum would keep price above daily support at 108.35 and yield a much-needed rebound later this week.

On the downside, only a daily close below 108.35 would bring stronger retracement of upmove from 107.49 (April) to 107.90/00.

U.S. will later release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our EI page for detail.

We also have a number of Fed officials scheduled to speak in New York morning session.