Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 21 May 2021 05:30GM
USD/JPY - 108.87... Although dollar staged a strong rebound from Wednesday's 108.58 low to 109.30 in Australia yesterday on hawkish Fed minutes, renewed selling emerged and price later fell to 108.76 in New York due to drop in U.S. Treasury yields before recovering to 108.89 at Asian open today.
Yesterday's fall from 109.30 to 108.76 suggests recovery from 108.58 has ended and decline from May's 1-month peak at 109.78 would extend marginally, however, near term loss of momentum should keep price above 108.35/36 and yield another bounce later.
Offers are tipped at 109.00/10 with stops above 109.30 while bids are noted at 108.40-35 with stops below there.
On the calendar front, U.S. will release Markit manufacturing and services PMI at 13:45 GMT, followed by existing home sales at 14:00 GMT. We also have a few Fed officials scheduled to speak in New York session, please refer to our EI page for more details.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Steady above 1.2200 ahead of key PMI figures
EUR/USD remains side-lined around multi-day high above 1.2200. US dollar consolidates recent losses amid a small pick-up in yields. Markets remain indecisive after US Jobless Claims propelled risk-on mood. Eurozone, US PMIs eyed for fresh impulse.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4200 ahead of UK Retail Sales/ PMIs
GBP/USD pair remains subdued ahead of the key UK data, keeping its range below 1.4200. The US dollar attempts a bounce amid mixed market mood. Concerns over Brexit deadlock, UK reopening risks and Fed tapering anxiety weighs on the sentiment. UK Retail Sales are likely to see a massive jump on an annualized basis last month.
Gold: Defending this key support is critical for bulls, as $1900 beckons
Gold trims intraday losses following its U-turn from $1,870.44, down 0.05% around $1,876.30 by the press time of pre-European session trading. Gold buyers seem to recollect Thursday’s upbeat sentiment ahead of the key data after a light calendar and dead news feed during Asia.
Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers
SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.
Will Friday data disappoint FX traders?
Friday will be a busy day for forex traders with PMIs and retail sales reports scheduled for release from all corners of the world. Currencies are trading strongly ahead of these reports with investors looking forward to good data.