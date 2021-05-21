Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 21 May 2021 05:30GM

USD/JPY - 108.87... Although dollar staged a strong rebound from Wednesday's 108.58 low to 109.30 in Australia yesterday on hawkish Fed minutes, renewed selling emerged and price later fell to 108.76 in New York due to drop in U.S. Treasury yields before recovering to 108.89 at Asian open today.

Yesterday's fall from 109.30 to 108.76 suggests recovery from 108.58 has ended and decline from May's 1-month peak at 109.78 would extend marginally, however, near term loss of momentum should keep price above 108.35/36 and yield another bounce later.

Offers are tipped at 109.00/10 with stops above 109.30 while bids are noted at 108.40-35 with stops below there.

On the calendar front, U.S. will release Markit manufacturing and services PMI at 13:45 GMT, followed by existing home sales at 14:00 GMT. We also have a few Fed officials scheduled to speak in New York session, please refer to our EI page for more details.