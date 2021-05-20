Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 20 May 2021 09:30GMT

USD/JPY - 108.96

Despite the dollar's selloff from 109.33 to as low as 108.58 yesterday, subsequent strong rebound to 109.30 in Asia today due to rising U.S. yields following the release of hawkish FOMC minutes suggests near term decline from last week's 1-month peak at 109.78 has made a temporary low there and consolidation with upside bias remains for gain to 109.50, however, said top would hold on first testing.

On the downside, only below 108.58 would revive bearishness for stronger retracement of rise from 107.48 (April) to 108.35/36.

Data to be released on Thursday

Japan Machinery orders, exports, imports, trade balance, Australia employment change, unemployment change.

Germany producer prices, EU construction output, current account, U.K. CBI trends orders.

U.S. initial jobless claims, continuous jobless claims, Philly Fed Manufacturing index, leading index change, Canada ADP employment change, new housing price index.