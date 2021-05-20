Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 20 May 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 108.96
Despite the dollar's selloff from 109.33 to as low as 108.58 yesterday, subsequent strong rebound to 109.30 in Asia today due to rising U.S. yields following the release of hawkish FOMC minutes suggests near term decline from last week's 1-month peak at 109.78 has made a temporary low there and consolidation with upside bias remains for gain to 109.50, however, said top would hold on first testing.
On the downside, only below 108.58 would revive bearishness for stronger retracement of rise from 107.48 (April) to 108.35/36.
Data to be released on Thursday
Japan Machinery orders, exports, imports, trade balance, Australia employment change, unemployment change.
Germany producer prices, EU construction output, current account, U.K. CBI trends orders.
U.S. initial jobless claims, continuous jobless claims, Philly Fed Manufacturing index, leading index change, Canada ADP employment change, new housing price index.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.22 as Fed effect fades ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.22, recovering from the Fed's meeting minutes which included the subtlest of hints toward tapering bond buys. The better market mood is weighing on the dollar. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and jobless claims await traders.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41 amid UK reopening optimism
GBP/USD has bounced above 1.41, as the dollar retreats from the post-Fed minutes' highs and as the UK remains on course to fully reopen in a month. Britain's vaccination campaign has been extended to younger adults. The BOE's Jon Cunliffe speaks later.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains, taper talks to cap the upside
This Thursday, gold price is looking to extend the recovery from near the $1860 region. In the view of FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta, XAU/USD looks to challenge three-month highs despite Fed’s tapering jitters.
Shiba Inu to rally by 50%
SHIB price suffered a significant crash along with the top altcoins. Now, SHIB is approaching a turning point as it prepares to rally following a period of underperformance. Vitalik Buterin has drastically reduced the token supply, and speculators believe this could be an eventful beginning to a breakout.
FOMC April Minutes: The first shoe drops
“We are not even thinking about thinking about raising rates,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, June 10, 2020. Apparently, the governors have changed their minds. Federal Reserve officials at the April meeting stated that improving economic growth would justify a discussion of interest rate policy