Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 18 May 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 108.88
Despite the greenback's rally last Wednesday on the release of upbeat U.S. inflation data to a 1-month peak at 109.78 Thursday, subsequent retreat on weak US retail sales data Friday suggests the move from March's bottom at 107.49 has possibly made a temporary top there and choppy trading with downside bias would be seen, however, 108.98/05 should remain intact and yield another rebound.
On the upside, only above 109.65 would revive bullishness for a re-test of said resistance, break would head to 110.05/10 before prospect of correction.
On the data front, U.S. will release a 2nd-tier eco. data (pls refer to our EI page for details), however, we have Atlanta Fed President Bostic (voter) n Dallas Fed President Kaplan (non-voter) speaking in New York session ahead of release of Wednesday's Fed minutes.
