Update Time: 17 May 2021 09:30GMT

USD/JPY - 109.28

Despite the greenback's rally last Wednesday on the release of upbeat U.S. inflation data to a 1-month peak at 109.78 Thursday, subsequent retreat on weak US retail sales data Friday suggests the move from March's bottom at 107.49 has possibly made a temporary top there and choppy trading with downside bias would be seen, however, 108.98/05 should remain intact and yield another rebound.

On the upside, only above 109.65 would revive bullishness for a re-test of said resistance, a break would head to 110.05/10 before prospecting of correction.

On the data front, U.S. will later release New York fed mfg index n then NAHB housing market index.

Fed's Vice Chairman Clarida will speak at a financial forum at 14:05GMT.