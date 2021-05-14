Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 14 May 2021 09:30GMT

USD/JPY - 109.28

Despite the greenback's rally on Wednesday on the release of upbeat U.S. inflation data to a 1-month peak at 109.78 yesterday, intra-day retreat suggests the upmove from March's bottom at 107.49 has possibly made a temporary top there and choppy trading with downside bias would be seen, however, 108.98/05 should remain intact and yield another rebound early next week.

On the upside, only above 109.65 would revive bullishness for a re-test of said resistance, break would head to 110.05/10 before prospect of correction.

T.G.I.F., however, U.S. will later release a slew eco. data (please refer to our EI page for details) which are expected to move the buck. Please pay attention to retail sales, industrial production n later University of Michigan consumer confidence, a higher-than-expected reading on these data vs forecast will give usd a boost. Dallas Fed President Kaplan (non-voter) will speak at 17:00GMT.