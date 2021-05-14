Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 14 May 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 109.28
Despite the greenback's rally on Wednesday on the release of upbeat U.S. inflation data to a 1-month peak at 109.78 yesterday, intra-day retreat suggests the upmove from March's bottom at 107.49 has possibly made a temporary top there and choppy trading with downside bias would be seen, however, 108.98/05 should remain intact and yield another rebound early next week.
On the upside, only above 109.65 would revive bullishness for a re-test of said resistance, break would head to 110.05/10 before prospect of correction.
T.G.I.F., however, U.S. will later release a slew eco. data (please refer to our EI page for details) which are expected to move the buck. Please pay attention to retail sales, industrial production n later University of Michigan consumer confidence, a higher-than-expected reading on these data vs forecast will give usd a boost. Dallas Fed President Kaplan (non-voter) will speak at 17:00GMT.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
