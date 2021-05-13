Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 13 May 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 109.56
The greenback's rally yesterday on the release of upbeat U.S. inflation data together with jump in U.S. yields and break of May's 3-week peak at 109.69 signals erratic upmove from April's bottom at 107.49 has finally resumed and further gain to 110.20/30 would be seen after consolidation, however, loss of momentum would keep price below 110.50/60 and yield a much-needed correction later.
On the downside, only below 108.98/05 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement to 108.58, then 108.35/36.
As many European centres are closed for Ascension Day holiday, traders will look to release of U.S. eco. data later today, pay attention to weekly jobless claims, continued jobless claims as well as PPI n core PPI, all due out at 12:30GMT. We also have a number of Fed officials scheduled to speak in New York session, pls refer to our EI page for details.
