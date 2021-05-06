Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 06 May 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 109.35
The greenback's sideways move after Monday's break above last Friday's high at 109.27 to a 2-week peak at 109.69 suggests upmove from last April's 6-week bottom at 107.49 to retrace decline from March's 1-year peak at 110.96 remains in progress and further gain to 109.95/00 would be seen after consolidation, however, loss of momentum would keep price below 110.20/25 and yield correction early next week.
On the downside, only below 108.44 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement to 108.08/10 before prospect of a rebound.
Data to be released on Thursday
New Zealand building permits, ANZ business confidence, ANZ activity outlook.
Germany industrial orders, U.K. markit services PMI, BOE interest rate decision, asset purchase program, BOE QE total, BOE QE corporate bond purchases, BoE MPC ote hike, BoE MPC vote unchanged, BoE MPC vote cut, EU retail sales.
U.S. initial jobless claims, continuous jobless claims, labour costs, productivity.
