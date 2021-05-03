Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 03 May 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 109.67
The greenback's break above Friday's high at 109.27 to a 2-week peak at 109.67 today on USD's continued strength suggests upmove from last Friday's 6-week bottom at 107.49 to retrace decline from March's 1-year peak at 110.96 remains in progress and further gain to 109.95/00 would be seen after consolidation, however, loss of momentum would keep price below 110.20/25 and yield correction early next week.
On the downside, only below 108.44 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement to 108.08/10 before prospect of a rebound.
The U.S. will later release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details n pay attention to Markit mfp index n ISM mfg PMI. We also have New York Fed Williams n last but not least, Fed chief's J. Powell speaking at 18:10GMT n 18:20GMT respectively.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.20 ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20, licking its wounds from Friday's dollar surge and despite a fresh retreat in Treasury yields. Eurozone PMIs and the US ISM Manufacturing PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD struggles to hold onto 1.38 amid UK political uncertainties
GBP/USD has resumed its falls, trading around 1.38. Friday's dollar strength is followed by UK PM Johnson's political scandals and uncertainty around Scotland's elections later this week, which weigh on sterling.
Gold stays firmer on the way to $1777 hurdle
Gold consolidates the latest two-day downtrend amid a quiet Asian session on Monday. That said, the yellow metal picks up bids towards refreshing the intraday high around $1,774 while flashing 0.30% gains on a day by the press time.
Dogecoin bulls fall short, putting new highs in jeopardy
Dogecoin price is currently hovering under a critical resistance level at $0.423. A string of higher highs was followed by a potential higher low, suggesting a waning bullish momentum.
Can the Fed keep US rates in check?
The powerful US economic expansion would, in normal times, have the Treasury market shooting interest rates higher. The Fed is determined to prevent rising yields from crippling the US recovery. How long can the central bank stave off the inevitable?