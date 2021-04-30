Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 30 Apr 2021 09:30GMT

USD/JPY - 108.86

The greenback's break above Wednesday's high at 109.07 to a 2-week peak at 109.22 yesterday on rally in U.S. yields suggests upmove from last Friday's 6-week bottom at 107.49 to retrace decline from March's 1-year peak at 110.96 remains in progress and further gain to 109.59 would be seen after consolidation, however, loss of momentum would keep price below 109.90/00 and yield correction early next week.

On the downside, only below 108.44 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement to 108.08/10 before prospect of a rebound.

T.G.I.F., U.S. will release a slew of eco. data on the last trading day in Apr, pls refer to our EI page for details. Pay attention to PCE index (Fed's preferred inflation gauge) n later Chicago PMI n then University of Michigan consumer confidence. Dallas Fed President Kaplan will speak at 13:45GMT.