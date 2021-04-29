Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 29 Apr 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 108.90
Despite yesterday's retreat from a near 2-week high at 109.07 to 108.58 in post-FOMC New York, then 108.44 at Asian open today, intra-day rise in tandem with U.S. yields suggests pullback has ended and upmove from April's 6-week 107.49 trough would head to 109.20/25 after consolidation, however, reckon 109.75/77 should cap upside today.
On the downside, only below 108.38/44 would risk weakness to 108.08, then possibly 107.91/95.
Financial markets in Japan are closed for Showa Day holiday, the first of 4 days of Golden Week holiday (next is Monday). U.S. will release a slew of eco. data, pay attention to Q1 GDP, PCE (Fed's preferred inflation gauge) and jobless claims.
Also, we have Fed officials Quarles and Williams speaking at 15:00GMT n 18:00GMT respectively.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.21 on USD bounce, German CPI, US GDP eyed
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.2100 following its run-up to a fresh high since late February. US dollar bounces off a two-month low after Biden sounds tough on China, Russia while urging Congress to pass the stimulus. Fed rejected tapering calls. German CPI, US Q1 GDP awaited.
GBP/USD drops from weekly highs near 1.3980 post-FOMC and Brexit final call
GBP/USD rose sharply after the FOMC decision, however, it lacked strength near 1.3980. The GBP took a breather after getting a final OK from the EU over Brexit. The US dollar attempts a comeback after President Biden’s address. US data in focus.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses below $1,780, US GDP awaited
Gold witnessed an intraday turnaround from one-week tops touched earlier this Thursday. A strong pickup in the US bond yields revived the USD demand and prompted fresh selling. The risk-on mood further contributed to the intraday fall ahead of the Advance US Q1 GDP.
Cardano eyes 13% drop before heading to swing highs
Cardano price shows a slowdown around a crucial supply barrier that ranges from $1.33 to $1.26. A 13% retracement to $1.14 would allow the buyers to purchase ADA at a discount for the next leg up.
Federal Reserve stays silent on taper timing after status quo FOMC
The US economy is improving by leaps and bounds. Covid cases are in steep decline. Payrolls added almost one million jobs in March. Layoffs dropped 200,000 in the last two weeks.. Help wanted signs are sprouting like spring crocuses.