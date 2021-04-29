Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 29 Apr 2021 09:30GMT

Despite yesterday's retreat from a near 2-week high at 109.07 to 108.58 in post-FOMC New York, then 108.44 at Asian open today, intra-day rise in tandem with U.S. yields suggests pullback has ended and upmove from April's 6-week 107.49 trough would head to 109.20/25 after consolidation, however, reckon 109.75/77 should cap upside today.

On the downside, only below 108.38/44 would risk weakness to 108.08, then possibly 107.91/95.

Financial markets in Japan are closed for Showa Day holiday, the first of 4 days of Golden Week holiday (next is Monday). U.S. will release a slew of eco. data, pay attention to Q1 GDP, PCE (Fed's preferred inflation gauge) and jobless claims.

Also, we have Fed officials Quarles and Williams speaking at 15:00GMT n 18:00GMT respectively.