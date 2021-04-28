Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 28 Apr 2021 09:30GMT

USD/JPY - 108.98

Dollar's rally from last Friday's 6-week low at 107.49 to 108.77 yesterday, then intra-day break there on rise in U.S. yields suggests decline from March's 1-year 110.96 peak has made a temporary bottom and stronger retracement to 109.70/75 would be seen after consolidation before prospect of retreat due to overbought condition.

On the downside, only below 108.50/54 indicates top made and risks weakness to 108.38/42, then 108.19, however, reckon 107.91/95 should hold.

Data to be released on Wednesday

U.K. BRC shop price index, Japan retail sales, Australia CPI, Germany Gfk consumer sentiment, France consumer confidence, Swiss investor sentiment.

U.S. MBA mortgage application, trade balance, wholesale inventories, Fed interest rate decision, Canada retail sales.