Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 28 Apr 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 108.98
Dollar's rally from last Friday's 6-week low at 107.49 to 108.77 yesterday, then intra-day break there on rise in U.S. yields suggests decline from March's 1-year 110.96 peak has made a temporary bottom and stronger retracement to 109.70/75 would be seen after consolidation before prospect of retreat due to overbought condition.
On the downside, only below 108.50/54 indicates top made and risks weakness to 108.38/42, then 108.19, however, reckon 107.91/95 should hold.
Data to be released on Wednesday
U.K. BRC shop price index, Japan retail sales, Australia CPI, Germany Gfk consumer sentiment, France consumer confidence, Swiss investor sentiment.
U.S. MBA mortgage application, trade balance, wholesale inventories, Fed interest rate decision, Canada retail sales.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains supported above 100-DMA ahead of Lagarde, FOMC
EUR/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.2100 but remains well above the 100-DMA support at 1.2056 ahead of ECB President Lagarde’s speech and the all-important FOMC decision. The US dollar tracks the resurgent demand in the Treasury yields, weighing on the spot.
GBP/USD: Offered below 1.3900 ahead of Brexit deal voting, FOMC
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.3900, as a rush to risk-safety put a bid under the US dollar while heading into the London open. Although the pre-Fed mood is a stronger catalyst weighing on the cable, Europe’s final voting on the Brexit trade deal with the UK also backs the bears.
XAU/USD eyes $1760 amid firmer yields, bearish technicals ahead of FOMC
Gold bears extend their control amid rising Treasury yields, DXY. XAU/USD looks to test $1760 amid rising wedge breakdown on the 1CH chart. All eyes on the all-important FOMC decision.
XRP price smashes downtrend, leaves Ripple primed for an incremental rally
XRP price quickly overcame the April downtrend with an explosive 30% rally yesterday, but the follow-through today has slowly faded. Price compression related to yesterday’s gain will contain additional gains in the short-term.
Federal Reserve Preview: Will Powell power up the dollar? Three things to watch out for
The Federal Reserve is set to leave policies unchanged but could hint of tightening. Language on the improving labor market may rock markets. Chair Powell may have a harder time dismissing inflation concerns.