Update Time: 22 Apr 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 108.05
Despite dollar's resumption of decline from March's 1-year peak at 110.96 to a fresh 6-week bottom of 107.82 in early European morning today, subsequent bounce in tandem with recovery in US yields suggests temporary low is possibly made and above 108.54/62 would bring stronger retracement to 108.80/85 but 109.09 should hold today, yield retreat.
On the downside, below 107.82 would risk marginal weakness to 107.77 before prospect of rebound due to loss of momentum.
Data to be released on Thursday
Swiss trade balance, exports, imports, France business climate, Italy industrial sales, U.K. CBI trends orders, EU ECB refinancing rate, ECB deposit rate, consumer confidence.
U.S. initial jobless claims, continuous jobless claims, existing home sales, leading index change, KC Fed manufacturing, Canada new housing price index.
EUR/USD trades above 1.20 ahead of all-important ECB meeting
EUR/USD is hovering above 1.20 as tension mounts towards the ECB. The bullish BOC teases hawks in Frankfurt even as the bank is unlikely to alter the monetary policy settings. US weekly jobless claims also eyed.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.39 as US yields bounce
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39 as the dollar gains ground with rising 10-year Treasury yields. Markets are concerned about a surge in cases in India while optimism about Britain's prospects prevails.
XAU/USD holds steady near $1,790 level, bullish potential intact
Gold consolidated its recent strong gains to the $1,800 neighbourhood, or near two-month tops. Fresh COVID-19 jitters, sliding US bond yields, weaker USD support prospects for additional gains.
Dogecoin loses momentum, but upswing could still evolve
Dogecoin price crashes 35% after the hyped “dogeday420” fails to gather steam. Despite losing its upswing momentum, the meme coin could still surge if it bounces off the immediate demand. On-chain metrics point to a grim outlook for DOGE.
NIO Stock News and Forecast: NIO shares jump on Earth Day, amid global recovery
NIO shares outperforming sector leader Tesla. NIO still needs to break above moving average resistance. The EV maker shows a triangle formation, awaits a breakout for further direction.