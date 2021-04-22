Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 22 Apr 2021 09:30GMT

USD/JPY - 108.05

Despite dollar's resumption of decline from March's 1-year peak at 110.96 to a fresh 6-week bottom of 107.82 in early European morning today, subsequent bounce in tandem with recovery in US yields suggests temporary low is possibly made and above 108.54/62 would bring stronger retracement to 108.80/85 but 109.09 should hold today, yield retreat.

On the downside, below 107.82 would risk marginal weakness to 107.77 before prospect of rebound due to loss of momentum.

Data to be released on Thursday

Swiss trade balance, exports, imports, France business climate, Italy industrial sales, U.K. CBI trends orders, EU ECB refinancing rate, ECB deposit rate, consumer confidence.

U.S. initial jobless claims, continuous jobless claims, existing home sales, leading index change, KC Fed manufacturing, Canada new housing price index.