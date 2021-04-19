Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 19 Apr 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 108.04
The greenback's intra-day fall below last Thursday's 3-week trough at 108.62 signals decline from March's 1-year peak at 110.96 has once again resumed and downside bias remains for weakness to 107.77, however, oversold condition would prevent sharp fall below there and reckon support at 107.40/50 would remain intact and yield a much-needed correction later this week.
On the upside, only above 108.62 would indicate a temporary bottom has been made and risk stronger retracement to 108.96/00.
No eco. data is due out from the U.S. so traders need to take cue from intra-day movement in U.S. yields n U.S. stock futures.
