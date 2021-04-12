Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 12 Apr 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 109.46
Despite the greenback's erratic decline from March's 1-year peak at 110.96 to a 2-week bottom at 109.01 Thursday in tandem with falling U.S. yields, subsequent rebound suggests a temporary low has possibly been made and consolidation with upside bias remains for stronger retracement to 110.10/15, however, 110.38 (previous support) should remain intact and yield retreat early next week.
On the downside, only below 109.01 would revive bearishness for one more fall to 108.67/70 before prospect of correction due to loss of momentum.
Later in New York session, we have Boston Fed's President Eric Rosengren scheduled to speak at 17:00 GMT.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1900 amid virus concerns, USD rebound
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, driven by a risk-off mood that favors the safe-haven dollar. Fed Chair Powell said the US economy is at an "inflection point" but urged caution regarding the virus. Covid concerns are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.37 amid UK reopening
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.37 as sterling catches a bid. The UK is reopening non-essential shops and other businesses as its vaccination campaign proves successful in keeping covid cases down. The dollar is marginally bid amid a risk-off mood.
XAU/USD clings to $1,740 amid firmer US dollar
Gold maintained its dovish stance as the US dollar remained strong. However, the pullback in US Treasury yields offered support to the price. Weaker equities also helped in the price recovery from lower levels.
XRP price rally and Ripple's legal victories could mean settlement with SEC impending
Ripple Labs and its executives scored another victory recently in its ongoing legal battle against the US Securities & Exchange Commission. Judge Sarah Netburn denied the SEC access to the personal banking information of Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Bears hibernate as records keep getting smashed, earnings season awaits
Equity markets continue to set new records as the Nasdaq plays catch up. Fundamentals are backing bulls as Fed doves dampen inflation concerns. Earnings week ahead will likely add more fuel to the fire.