Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 01 Apr 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 110.73
The greenback's rise above Tuesday's 1-year peak at 110.42 to 110.96 yesterday on usd's continued strength suggests MT upmove from January's 9-1/2 month bottom at 102.60 remains in progress and further gain to 111.15/20 would be seen after consolidation, however, over bought condition would keep price below 111.40/50 and bring a much-needed correction.
On the downside, only a daily close below 109.84 would indicate at temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement to 109.35/40.
Data to be released on Thursday
Germany retail sales, Markit manufacturing PMI, Swiss CPI, retail sales, manufacturing PMI, Italy Markit manufacturing PMI, France Markit manufacturing PMI, EU Markit manufacturing PMI, U.K. Markit manufacturing PMI.
U.S. initial jobless claims, cont. jobless claims, Markit manufacturing PMI, construction spending, ISM manufacturing PMI, Canada building permits, Markit manufacturing PMI.
