Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 01 Apr 2021 05:30GMT

USD/JPY - 110.66.. The greenback is in holding pattern after yesterday's resumption of recent upmove to a fresh 1-year peak of 110.96, however, profit taking later knocked price to 110.42 before rebounding in tandem with U.S. yields.

Although intra-day gain to 110.82 in Asia suggests daily upside bias remains for further headway to projected target at 111.15, loss of momentum should cap price at 111.30/40. Expect range trading to continue ahead of European open with bids noted at 110.65/45 are with stops below 110.40 while offers are tipped at 110.85/95 with stops reported above 111.00.

U.S. Preisent is scheduled to make another speech around 03:00GMT. On the eco. data front, U.S. will release a slew of data, please refer to our EI section for details and pay attention to weekly jobless claims and continued jobless claims, then later Markit mfg PMI n ISM mfg PMI. Philly Fed President Harker will speak at 17:00GMT.