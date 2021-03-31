Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 31 Mar 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 110.60
The greenback's intra-day rise above Tuesday's 1-year peak at 110.42 to 110.96 on usd's continued strength suggests Medium Term upmove from January's 9-1/2 month bottom at 102.60 remains in progress and further gain to 111.15/20 would be seen after consolidation, however, over bought condition would keep price below 111.40/50 and bring a much-needed correction.
On the downside, only a daily close below 109.38 would indicate at temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement to 108.95/00.
Data to be released later
Germany import prices, unemployment change, unemployment rate, U.K. GDP, nationwide house price, France consumer spending, CPI, producer prices, Swiss investor sentiment, EU HCIP, Italy CP.
U.S. MBA mortgage app, ADP employment change, Chicago PMI, pending home sales, Canada GDP, producer prices.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1750 as dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD has bounced toward 1.1750 as the dollar backs off its highs ahead of President Biden's critical speech on infrastructure spending. Europe's covid issues weigh on the euro while ECB's Lagarde dared markets to test the bank. EZ CPI missed with 1.3%. ADP figures are also eyed.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
$600 million in leveraged positions liquidated as Bitcoin price crashes 5%
Data from Bybt shows that $598,193,833 worth of leveraged positions have been liquidated over the past hour after Bitcoin took a sudden 5% nosedive.
ADP Private Payrolls March Preview: Consumers look to an early spring?
American workers have taken the recent improvement in the labor market to heart giving March the highest consumer sentiment readings in a year, despite the modest actual gains in employment and the yet massive overhang of job losses from last year’s lockdowns.