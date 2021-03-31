Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 31 Mar 2021 09:30GMT

USD/JPY - 110.60

The greenback's intra-day rise above Tuesday's 1-year peak at 110.42 to 110.96 on usd's continued strength suggests Medium Term upmove from January's 9-1/2 month bottom at 102.60 remains in progress and further gain to 111.15/20 would be seen after consolidation, however, over bought condition would keep price below 111.40/50 and bring a much-needed correction.

On the downside, only a daily close below 109.38 would indicate at temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement to 108.95/00.

Data to be released later

Germany import prices, unemployment change, unemployment rate, U.K. GDP, nationwide house price, France consumer spending, CPI, producer prices, Swiss investor sentiment, EU HCIP, Italy CP.

U.S. MBA mortgage app, ADP employment change, Chicago PMI, pending home sales, Canada GDP, producer prices.