Update Time: 30 Mar 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 110.24
The greenback's intra-day rise above last Friday's 9-month peak at 109.84 on usd's continued strength suggests MT upmove from January's 9-1/2 month bottom at 102.60 remains in progress and further gain to 110.70 would be seen after consolidation, however, over bought condition would keep price below psychological handle at 111.00 and bring a much-needed correction.
On the downside, only a daily close below 109.38 would indicate at temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement to 108.95/00.
Later today, U.S. will release a slew of eco. data including consumer confidence (please refer to our EI page for details).
We also have several Fed officials scheduled to speak in New York morning and afternoon sessions.
