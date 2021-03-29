Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 29 Mar 2021 09:30GMT

USD/JPY - 109.66

Although price has retreated after dollar's resumption of upmove from January's 9-1/2 month bottom at 102.60 to a fresh 9-month peak at 109.84 and minor consolidation would be seen before said uptrend heads to 110.10/15 later today, loss of momentum would prevent sharp move beyond and reckon 110.47/50 would limit upside and yield correction.

On the downside, only below 109.14 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement to 108.67/70 before prospect of rebound.

U.S. eco. calendar is very thin today with Dallas Fed mfg business index for Mar being the only data due out at 15:30GMT.