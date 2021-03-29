Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 29 Mar 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 109.66
Although price has retreated after dollar's resumption of upmove from January's 9-1/2 month bottom at 102.60 to a fresh 9-month peak at 109.84 and minor consolidation would be seen before said uptrend heads to 110.10/15 later today, loss of momentum would prevent sharp move beyond and reckon 110.47/50 would limit upside and yield correction.
On the downside, only below 109.14 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement to 108.67/70 before prospect of rebound.
U.S. eco. calendar is very thin today with Dallas Fed mfg business index for Mar being the only data due out at 15:30GMT.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD suffers from risk-off mood, European covid concerns
EUR/USD remains suppressed under 1.18, as the safe-haven dollar gains some ground in the fallout of a hedge fund liquidation and despite the reopening of the Suez Canal. Rising coronavirus cases in France and Germany are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.38 amid the UK's reopening
GBP/USD is trading above 1.38, off the highs but up on the day. The UK loosened some of its restrictions as the vaccination campaign yields results. The broader market mood is mixed.
Mainstream adoption bolstered as Visa supports cryptocurrency transactions
Visa confirms support for Ethereum based USD Coin transactions following increasing demand. Bitcoin starts to close the gap toward $60,000 after breaking out of a descending parallel channel.
S&P 500: Futures lower as fire sale hits media and bank stocks
Bank stocks struggle in Europe as rumours swirl of forced margin call liquidations on Friday. IPO Edge reported several investment banks with links to Archegos Capital Management were behind the sharp sell-offs in TMT stocks on Friday with ViacomCBS and Discovery shedding nearly 30%.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, around $1725 region
A modest pickup in the USD demand prompted fresh selling around gold on Monday. A softer risk tone extended support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and helped limit losses. Sustained weakness below the $1720 support is needed to confirm a bearish breakdown.