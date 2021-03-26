Daily Market Outlook on Major
Update Time: 26 Mar 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 109.45
Dollar's intra-day break of previous March's 9-month high at 109.36 confirms upmove from January's 9-1/2 month trough at 102.60 has once again resumed and gain to 109.80/84 would be seen after consolidation, however, loss of moment should cap price below 110.00 today.
On the downside, only below 108.95 indicates temporary top is in place and risks weakness to 108.67, break, 108.41/46.
Data to be released on Friday :
Japan Tokyo CPI.
U.K. retail sales, retail sales ex-fuel, Germany Ifo business climate, Ifo current conditions, Ifo expectations, Italy business confidence, consumer confidence.
U.S. trade balance, wholesale inventories, personal income, personal spending, PCE price index, U. Mich. sentiment, Canada budget balance.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD capped under 1.18 after mixed US data, amid vaccine worries
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, marginally higher. Concerns of EU ban on vaccine exports and the blockage of the Suez Canal persist. The German IFO Business Climate beat estimates while US data came out mixed, with personal income beating estimates but spending missing.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on better market mood
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.38 amid some dollar weakness and after the UK reported an increase of 2.1% in retail sales in February. Worries about Chinese sanctions on UK officials and a potential delay to the UK's vaccination campaign lurk in the background.
Crypto market directionless as CME Bitcoin options expire
Bitcoin dipped close to $50,000, but the uptrend remains in jeopardy. Quarterly CME Bitcoin options could see Bitcoin's recovery bolstered. Ethereum deals with Lethargic price action despite support at $1,550.
XAU/USD struggles near weekly lows, bears await a break below $1720
A combination of factors continued weighing on gold. Renewed COVID-19 jitters helped limit the downside. The bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders.
Global markets are positioned for a robust recovery, but where is the proof?
Markets and the dollar have priced in a strong US economy to lead the EU and the world out of the pandemic. While some degree of recovery is certain, how powerful is very much in the air. Growth will be affected by US economic policy, taxes, politics, and still, the pandemic.