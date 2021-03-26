Daily Market Outlook on Major

Update Time: 26 Mar 2021 09:30GMT

USD/JPY - 109.45

Dollar's intra-day break of previous March's 9-month high at 109.36 confirms upmove from January's 9-1/2 month trough at 102.60 has once again resumed and gain to 109.80/84 would be seen after consolidation, however, loss of moment should cap price below 110.00 today.

On the downside, only below 108.95 indicates temporary top is in place and risks weakness to 108.67, break, 108.41/46.

Data to be released on Friday :

Japan Tokyo CPI.

U.K. retail sales, retail sales ex-fuel, Germany Ifo business climate, Ifo current conditions, Ifo expectations, Italy business confidence, consumer confidence.

U.S. trade balance, wholesale inventories, personal income, personal spending, PCE price index, U. Mich. sentiment, Canada budget balance.