Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 25 Mar 2021 09:30GMT

USD/JPY - 109.10

Despite the greenback's fall to 108.41 on Tuesday, subsequent strong rebound to 108.95 yesterday on usd's strength due to jump in U.S. yields and intra-day break above there suggests correction from March's 9-month bottom at 109.36 has ended there and consolidation with upside bias would be seen, however, aforesaid top may hold on first testing and yield retreat later today.

On the downside, only below 108.67 would dampen daily bullishness and risk weakness to 108.35/41 later.

Data to be released on Thursday

Germany GfK consumer sentiment, France business climate, Swiss SNB interest rate decision, Italy trade balance non-EU,U.S. initial jobless claims, cont. jobless claims, GDP final, GDP deflator final, PCE prices final, PCE prices final, KC Fed manufacturing.