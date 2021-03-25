Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 25 Mar 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 109.10
Despite the greenback's fall to 108.41 on Tuesday, subsequent strong rebound to 108.95 yesterday on usd's strength due to jump in U.S. yields and intra-day break above there suggests correction from March's 9-month bottom at 109.36 has ended there and consolidation with upside bias would be seen, however, aforesaid top may hold on first testing and yield retreat later today.
On the downside, only below 108.67 would dampen daily bullishness and risk weakness to 108.35/41 later.
Data to be released on Thursday
Germany GfK consumer sentiment, France business climate, Swiss SNB interest rate decision, Italy trade balance non-EU,U.S. initial jobless claims, cont. jobless claims, GDP final, GDP deflator final, PCE prices final, PCE prices final, KC Fed manufacturing.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
