Update Time: 19 Mar 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 108.83
Despite the greenback's rebound from 108.63 to 109.30 yesterday, intra-day fall on active cross-buying in jpy suggests choppy trading below March's 9-month peak at 109.36 would continue with mild downside bias and weakness to 108.50 would be seen after consolidation, however, near term loss of momentum would keep price above 108.35.
On the upside, only above 109.36 would revive bullishness for one more rise to 109.62/65 before prospect of a correction early next week.
T.G.I.F., no economic data is due out today and market will take cue from intra-day move in the 10-year US yields as well as U.S. stock performance, any further weakness in the Dow will push the greenback higher.
