Daily Market Outlook on Major

Update Time: 18 Mar 2021 09:30GMT

USD/JPY - 109.06

Despite the greenback's rebound to 108.32 yesterday, subsequent sharp retreat in post-FOMC trading on usd's broad-based weakness to 108.75, then 108.63 today suggests choppy trading below March's 9-month peak at 109.36 would continue with mild downside bias and weakness to 108.50 would be seen after consolidation, however, near term loss of momentum would keep price above 108.35.

On the upside, only above 109.36 would revive bullishness for one more rise to 109.62/65 before prospect of a correction early next week.

Data to be released on Thursday :

Swiss trade balance, exports, imports, producer and import price, Italy trade balance, EU trade balance, labour costs, UK BoE interest rate decision, asset purchase program, BoE QE total, BoE QE corporate bond purchases, BoE MPC vote hike, BoE MPC vote unchanged, BoE MPC vote cut.

U.S. initial jobless claims, continued jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, leading index change, and Canada ADP employment change, new housing price index.