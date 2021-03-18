Daily Market Outlook on Major
Update Time: 18 Mar 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 109.06
Despite the greenback's rebound to 108.32 yesterday, subsequent sharp retreat in post-FOMC trading on usd's broad-based weakness to 108.75, then 108.63 today suggests choppy trading below March's 9-month peak at 109.36 would continue with mild downside bias and weakness to 108.50 would be seen after consolidation, however, near term loss of momentum would keep price above 108.35.
On the upside, only above 109.36 would revive bullishness for one more rise to 109.62/65 before prospect of a correction early next week.
Data to be released on Thursday :
Swiss trade balance, exports, imports, producer and import price, Italy trade balance, EU trade balance, labour costs, UK BoE interest rate decision, asset purchase program, BoE QE total, BoE QE corporate bond purchases, BoE MPC vote hike, BoE MPC vote unchanged, BoE MPC vote cut.
U.S. initial jobless claims, continued jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, leading index change, and Canada ADP employment change, new housing price index.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats ahead of Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD trades around 1.1950, reversing some of the post-FOMC rise towards 1.20. The Fed pledged to keep loose policy for longer. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and US economic data awaited.
GBP/USD slips as US yields rise, ahead of BOE
GBP/USD has dropped from the highs above 1.40 after US ten-year yields jumped to 1.70% in a counter move to the Fed's dovish decision. The BOE is set to leave rates unchanged and acknowledge better prospects.
XAU/USD defends $1730 despite surging Treasury yields
Gold attempts a tepid bounce above $1730 after a knee-jerk slide. A sudden upsurge in the Treasury yields tempered gold’s upside. XAU/USD holds onto 100-HMA ahead of the US economic data.
Cardano: Bearish technical pattern risks massive downswing
Cardano’s listing on Coinbase Pro early this week was the main catalyst for the massive gains posted. The upcoming smart contract token recovered from the dip marginally under $1. The MACD indicator has a bullish impulse, suggesting that bulls are not ready to give up control.
Powell and the FOMC: Is it really about the fed funds rate?
The Fed executed a deft sleight of hand on Wednesday, sharply raising its economic projections, keeping expectations for a fed funds hike beyond 2023 and ignoring the steepening of the yield curve that has been underway in earnest since the New Year.