Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 17 Mar 2021 09:30GMT

USD/JPY - 109.15

Although dollar's retreat from Monday's fresh 9-month high at 109.36 suggests recent upmove has made a temporary top, yesterday's rebound from 108.78 to 109.20 at European open today suggests pullback has ended and marginal gain would be seen after consolidation, however, loss of momentum should cap price below 109.84 today.

On the downside, only below 108.78 would risk stronger retracement to 108.35/37 before another bounce.

Data to be released on Wednesday

EU construction output, HICP, core HICP.

U.S. MBA mortgage applications, building permits, housing starts, Fed interest rate decision, and Canada CPI, core CPI on Wednesday.