Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 16 Mar 2021 09:30GMT

USD/JPY - 109.22

The greenback's break above last Tuesday's 9-month peak at 109.23 to 109.36 in Asia yesterday on rising U.S. yields suggests upmove from January's 9-1/2 month bottom at 102.60 has once again resumed and consolidation with upside bias remains for further gain to daily objective at 109.60, however, loss of momentum would keep price below 109.90/00 and yield correction later.

On the downside, only below 108.35 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement to 108.00/10 later.

Data to be released on Tuesday

Germany wholesale price index, ZEW economic sentiment, ZEW current conditions, France CPI (EU norm), CPI, Italy CPI, CPI (EU norm), EU ZEW survey expectation.

U.S. import prices, export prices, retail sales, retail sales ex-autos, industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output, redbook, business inventories, NAHB housing market index.