Update Time: 16 Mar 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 109.22
The greenback's break above last Tuesday's 9-month peak at 109.23 to 109.36 in Asia yesterday on rising U.S. yields suggests upmove from January's 9-1/2 month bottom at 102.60 has once again resumed and consolidation with upside bias remains for further gain to daily objective at 109.60, however, loss of momentum would keep price below 109.90/00 and yield correction later.
On the downside, only below 108.35 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement to 108.00/10 later.
Data to be released on Tuesday
Germany wholesale price index, ZEW economic sentiment, ZEW current conditions, France CPI (EU norm), CPI, Italy CPI, CPI (EU norm), EU ZEW survey expectation.
U.S. import prices, export prices, retail sales, retail sales ex-autos, industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output, redbook, business inventories, NAHB housing market index.
EUR/USD marginally higher after upbeat German data
EUR/USD has taken advantage of falling yields to hold above 1.19 after the German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat estimates with 76.6 points. The euro has been hit by the suspension of AstraZeneca's vaccinations.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.38 as Bailey commits to bond buys
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.38 after BOE Governor Bailey committed to continuing buying bonds despite an improvement in the economy. US bond yields remain elevated ahead of US Retail Sales.
Gold: Bulls eye 21-DMA amid falling Treasury yields, ahead of US data
Gold advances amid a retreat in the Treasury yields, risk-off mood. 21-DMA would be a tough nut to crack for the XAU bulls. RSI remains bearish, suggesting that the upside appears limited. The US Retail Sales data could provide fresh trading impetus.
Cardano price primed to rebound following Bloomberg terminal listing
Cardano's price has retraced by roughly 30% after the February 27 peak of $1.48. Now, ADA could be preparing to bounce off a crucial support level as institutional investors gain exposure to this cryptocurrency.
SNDL: Sundial Growers Inc shares keep getting high on joint venture news
Sundial (SNDL) shares are up 7% now during Monday's first half as news is digested of the joint venture with SAF Group. SNDL shares are trading at $1.52. Sundial is to release results on Wednesday with a conference call on Thursday to discuss those results.