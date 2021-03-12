Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

Daily Market Outlook on Major

Update Time: 12 Mar 2021 09:30GMT

USD/JPY - 109.09

Despite the greenback's selloff from Tuesday's fresh 7-month peak at 109.23 to 108.35 on Wednesday due to broad-based weakness in usd, intra-day rally on jump in U.S. Treasury yields suggests the pullback has ended and consolidation with upside bias remains for a re-test of aforesaid top, break would extend Medium Term upmove to 109.60/70 before prospect of correction.

On the downside, only below 108.35 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement to 108.10 would be seen.

T.G.I.F., U.S. will release PPI, core PPI n then University of Michigan consumer confidence at 13:30GMT n 15:00GMT respectively.