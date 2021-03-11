Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 11 Mar 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 108.50
Despite the greenback's rise to a fresh 7-month peak at 109.23 on Tuesday due to usd's continued strength, subsequent sharp retreat to 108.35 yesterday in tandem with U.S. yields suggests upmove from January's 9-1/2 month bottom at 102.60 has made a temporary top there and consolidation with downside bias remains for stronger retracement to 108.10, however, support at 107.83 should remain intact, yield rebound later.
On the upside, only above 109.23 would revive bullishness for gain to 109.50/60 but loss of momentum would cap price below 109.90/00.
Eco. calendar in the U.S. is pretty light (see our EI page for details) but do pay attention to release of weekly jobless claims and continued jobless claims to feel the pulse of latest U.S. employment situation.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.19 on falling yields, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.1950, benefiting from falling US Treasury yields, resulting from weak inflation and a successful auction. Another bond offering in the US and the all-important ECB meeting are eyed. The bank is set to leave policy unchanged but may tweak its purchasing schemes.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.3950 as market mood improves
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.
Golden cross supports XAU/USD bulls despite overbought conditions
Gold advances towards $1750 amid the golden cross on the 1H chart. Overbought RSI conditions warrant caution, as the critical level gets challenged. XAU/USD eyes US data and Biden’s speech, as it extends a three-day winning streak.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 90% upswing
Dogecoin price is at the end of consolidation in a bullish pennant pattern. A decisive close above the pennant at $0.061 suggests a 90% upswing. The Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator's sell signal could potentially delay or even invalidate DOGE's bullish outlook.
Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox
Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.