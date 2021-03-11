Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 11 Mar 2021 09:30GMT

USD/JPY - 108.50

Despite the greenback's rise to a fresh 7-month peak at 109.23 on Tuesday due to usd's continued strength, subsequent sharp retreat to 108.35 yesterday in tandem with U.S. yields suggests upmove from January's 9-1/2 month bottom at 102.60 has made a temporary top there and consolidation with downside bias remains for stronger retracement to 108.10, however, support at 107.83 should remain intact, yield rebound later.

On the upside, only above 109.23 would revive bullishness for gain to 109.50/60 but loss of momentum would cap price below 109.90/00.

Eco. calendar in the U.S. is pretty light (see our EI page for details) but do pay attention to release of weekly jobless claims and continued jobless claims to feel the pulse of latest U.S. employment situation.