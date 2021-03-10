Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 10 Mar 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 108.81
Despite the greenback's rise to a fresh 7-month peak at 109.23 in Asia yesterday on usd's continued strength, subsequent sharp retreat in tandem with U.S. yields suggests upmove from January's 9-1/2 month bottom at 102.60 has made a temporary top there and consolidation with downside bias remains for stronger retracement to 108.10, however, support at 107.83 should remain intact, yield rebound later.
On the upside, only above 109.23 would revive bullishness for gain to 109.50/60 but loss of momentum would cap price below 109.90/00.
U.S. will later release a slew of eco. data, pay attention to core CPI n CPI at 13:30GMT.
