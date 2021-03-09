Daily Market Outlook On Major

Update Time: 09 Mar 2021 09:30GMT

USD/JPY - 108.65

Despite the greenback's break above Monday's 7-month peak 108.94 to 109.23 in Asia on usd's continued strength, subsequent sharp retreat in tandem with U.S. yields suggests upmove from January's 9-1/2 month bottom at 102.60 has made a temporary top there and consolidation with downside bias remains for stronger retracement to 108.10, however, support at 107.83 should remain intact, yield rebound later.

On the upside, only above 109.23 would revive bullishness for gain to 109.50/60 but loss of momentum would cap price below 109.90/00.

Data to be released on Tuesday:

UK BRC retail sales, Australia NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence, France non-farm payrolls, Germany exports, imports, trade balance, current account, Italy industrial output, EU employment change, GDP.

Canada leading index and U.S. redbook.