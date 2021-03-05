Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 05 Mar 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 108.45
The greenback's rise above previous Thursday's 7-month peak 107.98 to 108.52 today on usd's continued strength following comments from Fed Chair Powell suggests upmove from January's 9-1/2 month bottom at 102.60 remains in progress and further gain to 108.50/60 would be seen after consolidation, however, loss of momentum would keep price below 108.70 and yield a correction later this week.
On the downside, only below 107.158 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement to 106.68 later.
Data to be released on Friday
Germany industrial orders, France current account, trade balance, imports, exports, UK Halifax house price index, Italy retail sales.
U.S. non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings, trade balance, and Canada trade balance, exports, imports, Ivey PMI.
EUR/USD slides to new 2021 low on dollar strength, ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has slipped below 1.1950, the lowest level since December 2020. Fed Chair Powell's reluctance to lower US bond yields is boosting the dollar. The Nonfarm Payrolls report is set to show an increase of 182,000 jobs.
GBP/USD extends decline after Powell's speech
GBP/USD has been extending its decline toward 1.3850 after Fed Chair Powell seemed to allow US Treasury yields to rise. The resulting USD strength is pushing cable lower. Nonfarm Payrolls figures are next.
XAU/USD turns south once again, eyes $1670 ahead of NFP
XAU/USD consolidates the downside within a pennant on the 1H chart. RSI has turned south while trending well below the midline. US NFP holds the key as gold struggles below $1700.
Crypto market bleeds after Bitcoin’s rejection at $52,000
The cryptocurrency market is still suffering from the impact of Bitcoin’s rejection of $52,000 for the second time in less than two weeks. Declines are likely to gain momentum, with BTC already trading under $50,000.
US Dollar Index clinches 2021 highs and approaches 92.00 ahead of NFP
DXY extends the upside beyond 91.70, new YTD highs.Yields keep the march north unabated and target 1.60%. US Nonfarm Payroll will take centre stage later in the session.