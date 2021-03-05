Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 05 Mar 2021 09:30GMT

The greenback's rise above previous Thursday's 7-month peak 107.98 to 108.52 today on usd's continued strength following comments from Fed Chair Powell suggests upmove from January's 9-1/2 month bottom at 102.60 remains in progress and further gain to 108.50/60 would be seen after consolidation, however, loss of momentum would keep price below 108.70 and yield a correction later this week.

On the downside, only below 107.158 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement to 106.68 later.

Data to be released on Friday

Germany industrial orders, France current account, trade balance, imports, exports, UK Halifax house price index, Italy retail sales.

U.S. non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings, trade balance, and Canada trade balance, exports, imports, Ivey PMI.