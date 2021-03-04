Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 04 Mar 2021 09:30GMT

The greenback's rise above previous February's 5-month peak 106.22 to 107.15 on Wednesday on usd's renewed strength, and intra-day break above there suggests upmove from January's 9-1/2 month bottom at 102.60 remains in progress and further gain to 107.30/40 would be seen after consolidation, however, loss of momentum would keep price below 107.50/60 and yield a correction later this week.

On the downside, only below 106.68 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement to 105.85/90 later.

Data to be released on Thursday

UK Markit construction PMI, EU retail sales, unemployment rate.

Canada labor productivity and U.S. initial jobless claims, continued jobless claims, labor costs, productivity, durables ex-defense, durable goods, factory orders, durables ex-transport