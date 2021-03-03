Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 03 Mar 2021 09:30GMT

The greenback's rise above previous February's 5-month peak 106.22 to 106.88 Monday on usd's renewed strength, then to 106.95 yesterday suggests upmove from January's 9-1/2 month bottom at 102.60 remains in progress and further gain to 107.20/30 would be seen after consolidation, however, loss of momentum would keep price below 107.40/50 and yield a correction later this week.

On the downside, only below 105.42 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement to 104.90/93.

Data to be released on Wednesday

UK BRC shop price index, Markit services PMI, Japan services PMI, China Caixin services PMI, Swiss CPI, France budget balance, Markit services PMI, Italy Markit services PMI, GDP, Germany Markit services PMI, EU Markit services PMI, producer price index.

U.S. MBA mortgage applications, ADP employment change, Markit services PMI, ISM non-manufacturing PMI, and Canada building permits.