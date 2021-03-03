Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 03 Mar 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 106.90
The greenback's rise above previous February's 5-month peak 106.22 to 106.88 Monday on usd's renewed strength, then to 106.95 yesterday suggests upmove from January's 9-1/2 month bottom at 102.60 remains in progress and further gain to 107.20/30 would be seen after consolidation, however, loss of momentum would keep price below 107.40/50 and yield a correction later this week.
On the downside, only below 105.42 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement to 104.90/93.
Data to be released on Wednesday
UK BRC shop price index, Markit services PMI, Japan services PMI, China Caixin services PMI, Swiss CPI, France budget balance, Markit services PMI, Italy Markit services PMI, GDP, Germany Markit services PMI, EU Markit services PMI, producer price index.
U.S. MBA mortgage applications, ADP employment change, Markit services PMI, ISM non-manufacturing PMI, and Canada building permits.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.21 amid improving market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.21, up on the day. US yields have stabilized and the ECB reportedly sees no need for action on bond yields. Eurozone Services PMIs met expectations. US ADP Nonfarm Payrolls and the US ISM Services PMI are awaited.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.40 ahead of UK budget
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.40 as the market mood improves. Traders await UK Chancellor Sunak's budget presentations, which will likely consist of extending the furlough scheme and tax hikes.
XAU/USD slides below $1730 level, erases Tuesday’s modest gains
A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around gold on Wednesday. The underlying bullish tone was seen as a key factor weighing on the safe-haven metal. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and added to the intraday selling.
Cardano screams sell as technical and on-chain levels flip bearish
Cardano has outperformed itself and many other altcoins to become the third-largest cryptocurrency in the market. The $39 billion cryptoasset is up 21% over the last seven days. It has attracted a trading volume of $6.9 billion in 24 hours.
US Dollar Index sticks to gains below 91.00, looks to data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, manage to regain come buying interest and advance to the 90.90 region.