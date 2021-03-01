Daily market outlook on Major
Update Time: 01 Mar 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 106.59
The greenback's rise above previous February's 5-month peak 106.22 to 106.69 in New York on Friday on usd's renewed strength suggests upmove from January's 9-1/2 month bottom at 102.60 remains in progress and further gain to 106.95/00 would be seen after consolidation, however, loss of momentum would keep price below 107.10/20 and yield a correction later this week.
On the downside, only below 105.42 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement to 104.90/93.
The U.S. will release a slew of eco. data during NY morning session (pls refer to EI page for details) n pay attention to mfg n non-mfg PMI. We also have a number of Fed officials scheduled to speak later today.
