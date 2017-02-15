Daily Recommendations on Major - USD/JPY
DAILY MARKET OUTLOOK
Update Time: 15 Feb 2017 09:12 GMT
USD/JPY - 114.50
The greenback's rise above Monday's high at 114.17 to 114.49 yesterday on Federal Reserve Chair Yellen's hawkish testimony and intra-day break of this resistance suggests the upmove from last Tuesday's 7-week trough at 111.60 remains in progress and upside bias would be seen for gain towards 114.90/93.
However, near term loss of momentum would prevent strong move beyond there and reckon 115.13 would remain intact.
On the downside, only below 113.87 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk would increase for a much-needed retracement towards 113.25.
