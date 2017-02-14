DAILY MARKET OUTLOOK

Update Time: 14 Feb 2017 09:00 GMT

USD/JPY - 113.47

Despite dollar's intra-day rise above last Friday's high at 113.86 to 114.17, subsequent retreat suggests the first leg of correction from last Tuesday's low at 111.60 has possibly ended there and choppy trading with downside bias would be seen for marginal weakness.

However, as broad-outlook remains consolidative, support at 112.87 should remain intact and yield another rebound later today.

On the upside, only above 114.17 would revive bullishness for gain towards 114.70/80 but near term loss of momentum would keep price below resistance at 115.38.